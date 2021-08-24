Nakhon Sawan: Police chief vows to sack cops after drug suspect torture clip goes viral
The police chief says he will fire the policemen involved in the fatal torture of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan after a clip showing a man being suffocated with a plastic bag went viral on Tuesday, a day after a provincial police boss vowed to probe the accusation.
The 2.44-minute clip shows a man sitting on a chair, surrounded by four men in civilian clothes. They are in a room full of desks like one would find at a police station.
