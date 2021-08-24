  • August 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. Nakhon Sawan: Police…

Nakhon Sawan: Police chief vows to sack cops after drug suspect torture clip goes viral

Nakhon Sawan: Police chief vows to sack cops after drug suspect torture clip goes viral

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand. Image: Xiengyod.



The police chief says he will fire the policemen involved in the fatal torture of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan after a clip showing a man being suffocated with a plastic bag went viral on Tuesday, a day after a provincial police boss vowed to probe the accusation.

The 2.44-minute clip shows a man sitting on a chair, surrounded by four men in civilian clothes. They are in a room full of desks like one would find at a police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Father of Thai teenager shot on Monday files complaint with police
News

Father of Thai teenager shot on Monday...

August 19, 2021
No Tear Gas Canisters Hit Demonstrators: Police
News

No Tear Gas Canisters Hit Demonstrators: Police

August 18, 2021
Defiant protesters clash with police at Din Daeng intersection
Bangkok

Defiant protesters clash with police at Din...

August 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.