Facebook Makes Dating Service “Facebook Official”





Facebook has already tried to help you find your dream job, catch up on the latest news, and even sell all that junk cluttering up your basement. Yes, all those ventures have either flopped or become mired in controversy.

But the company isn’t satisfied with just knowing that stuff about you. Now, if you live in Colombia, it hopes to help you find love.

The social giant began testing Facebook Dating on Thursday. The details sound awfully familiar.

Any adult Facebook user in Colombia can create a Facebook Dating profile that includes up to nine photos and ice-breaker questions (a feature that borrows heavily from dating app Hinge.) Once enough people sign up, an algorithm will match them based on criteria like their mutual friends and shared interests. Users also have the option to match with people who belong to the same Facebook groups they do, or who go to the same events.

Full story: futurism.com

By Kristin Houser

Futurism

