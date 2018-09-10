The Iranian Flag
10 People Killed in Terrorist Attack on Parades in Ahvaz, Southwestern Iran

By TN / September 22, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Armed militants on Saturday morning attacked a military ceremony in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz, the provincial capital city of Khuzestan. A provincial official told Tasnim that 10 people, including one journalist were martyred in the attack.

During the military parade in Ahvaz which was staged concurrently with nationwide military parades on Saturday to mark the Sacred Defense Week, the Takfiri militants fired at the people participating in the ceremony.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, the political deputy governor of Khuzestan Province, Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh said in the “blind and coward terrorist attack” 10 people, including a journalist, have been killed and 21 others have been injured.

