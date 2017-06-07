Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Iran Parliament Attack Ends, All 4 Assailants Killed

Tehran, the capital of Iran.
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A Wednesday terrorist attack on the Iranian Parliament and the police siege of the building finished in the afternoon. The whole four gunmen have been killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Earlier reports said exchange of gunfire in a corridor of the parlaiment has injured a security guard in the parliament.

Reports suggest that a number of gunmen (possibly three) are involved in the attack.

Witnesses say shooting is still being heard in the parliament. A bullet has been fired at the journalists’ zone.

Some lawmakers say the injured security guard has died. Tasnim could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

