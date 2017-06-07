Iran’s Parliament, Khomeini Shrine Attacked

Iranian media are reporting two separate attacks in Tehran, one at the Iranian parliament and one as the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Reports said at least three attackers raided Khomeini’s mausoleum in southern Tehran. Two of the assailants shot at visitors, while the third detonated explosives in a suicide attack. A security guard was killed and four other people wounded in the attack.

Some reports said a total of eight people were wounded in the Majlis. There were also reports that a security guard was killed. Tehran lawmaker Elyas Hazrati was quoted as saying there were three attackers, two armed with Kalashnikov automatic rifles and one with a pistol.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.