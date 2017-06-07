Surat Thani tries to help dolphin lost in local canal

SURAT THANI, 7 June 2017 (NNT) – The governor of Surat Thani has expressed concern for a bottlenose dolphin believed to have accidently entered Khlong Bang It after avoiding high waves, fearing it may be in danger from fishing nets.

Surat Thani Governor Uaychai Innak ordered relevant units to inspect Khlong Bang It after reports of a bottlenose dolphin were made by locals over the past few days. He noted concern that the animal may be under threat from fishing nets and inability to return to sea.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand