No Shirt, No Jews, No Service: Jordan Restaurants Refusing to Serve Israelis

Jordanian restaurants in the city of Aqaba have reportedly been denying service to vacationing Israelis due to their country of origin.

According to Israeli network Channel 2, Jordanians have been refusing service to Jewish customers as part of a general antipathy towards Israelis. One such traveler posted on Facebook that she and a friend were forced from an Aqaba restaurant after the owner said that he was “not ready to serve Israelis.”

On Yelp and travel sites, top restaurants in Aqaba had negative reviews penned by Israelis who claimed they were denied service and discriminated against.

A petition has been filed with the Israeli Embassy in Amman, which has promised to “investigate the claims that we have received and seek a clarification as to why Israeli citizens were refused service. We will [also] turn to the Jordanian tourist authorities and relay the complaints to them.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

