Six temporary border crossings have been closed down along the Kolok River in Narathiwat to prevent members of Islamic State (IS) and other insurgents from sneaking into the country, officials said this week.

The closures, which began on Tuesday, have affected about 5,000 villagers in eight communities who used them to commute daily from Sungai Kolok district to work in Malaysia.

