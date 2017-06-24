24 Hour Ultimatum! Saudi Arabia threatens Qatar to submit to list of demands or face war

SkyNews Arabia is reporting that Saudi Arabia has given Qatar a 24 hours ultimatum, starting tonight, to fulfill 10 conditions.

The list of demands from Saudi Arabia has been handed to Kuwait, which is currently mediating the tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Zerohedge is reporting that among the key demands by Saudi Arabia is that Qatar end all ties Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Aside from this key demand, little additional information on the Ultimatum and more importantly what happens should Qatar not comply, has been provided to media.

In an interview on Monday with Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, had asked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s ruling emir, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis late on Tuesday night.

“He received a call from the emir of Kuwait asking him to postpone it in order to give time to solve the crisis,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Full story: theduran.com

Alex Christoforou

The Duran