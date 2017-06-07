Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Home > Asia > Saudis ‘Shocked, Shocked!’ to Discover Qatar Funds Islamists Just as They Do

Saudis ‘Shocked, Shocked!’ to Discover Qatar Funds Islamists Just as They Do

Al Koot Fort, Qatar
TN Asia 0

The diplomatic conflict between Qatar and a number of other Arab states over the support for terrorist groups shows the hypocrisy of Riyadh, which has been repeatedly spotted funding extremists, analysts told Sputnik.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Saudi accusations against the Persian Gulf Arab monarchy of Qatar for supporting Islamist terror groups are highly hypocritical and express fake outrage because Riyadh does the same thing on a greater scale.

“As for Saudi complaints about Qatar funding terrorism, it’s hard to take them seriously since Saudi Arabia’s activities in this respect are all too well known,” foreign affairs analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia: Jokowi Says He Won’t Protect Ahok in Police Probe

Seized ivory slated for destruction in the crush

Ivory Trade in China to Be Fully Prohibited in Coming Year

John Kerry and Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan

Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Germany of “aiding terror”

Leave a Reply