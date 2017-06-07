Saudis ‘Shocked, Shocked!’ to Discover Qatar Funds Islamists Just as They Do

The diplomatic conflict between Qatar and a number of other Arab states over the support for terrorist groups shows the hypocrisy of Riyadh, which has been repeatedly spotted funding extremists, analysts told Sputnik.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Saudi accusations against the Persian Gulf Arab monarchy of Qatar for supporting Islamist terror groups are highly hypocritical and express fake outrage because Riyadh does the same thing on a greater scale.

“As for Saudi complaints about Qatar funding terrorism, it’s hard to take them seriously since Saudi Arabia’s activities in this respect are all too well known,” foreign affairs analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International