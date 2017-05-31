Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Once Again, Saudi Funding for Foreign Terrorism May be Hidden from Public

Camels in Al Ain, UAE
Proof of Saudi Arabia’s consistent support of global terrorism may never see the light of day, as Western leaders scramble to keep favor with the free-spending kingdom.

The results of a UK investigation, begun in part as a deal to gain the support of the Liberal Democratic party in extending British military operations against Daesh in Syria in December 2015, may never be released for fear of offending Saudi Arabia — this even though the Middle Eastern kingdom has been consistently implicated in supporting terror attacks on foreign soil.

An inquiry commissioned by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to follow cash outlays provided to violent extremist groups by entities within Saudi Arabia is now the subject of a heated exchange in the British parliament, as lawmakers seek assurances that the shocking results will not be hidden from public view.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Tom Brake wrote recently to current UK Prime Minister Theresa May requesting that she affirm that the Saudi terror funding investigation will continue, the Guardian reports.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

