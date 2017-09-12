Spain fines Facebook for ‘serious infringements’ of data protection law

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Another privacy-related fine for Facebook in Europe: The Spanish data protection regulator has issued a €1.2M (~$1.4M) fine against the social media behemoth for a series of violations regarding its data-harvesting activities, TechCrunch says.

Spain’s AEPD said an investigation into how Facebook collects, stores and uses data for advertising purposes found it is doing so without obtaining adequate user consent.

It says it identified two serious infringements and one very serious infringement of data protection law — with the total sanction breaking down to €300,000 for each of the first breaches and €600,000 for the second.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN
