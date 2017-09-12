Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Germany Says 2 More Citizens Detained in Turkey

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a meeting
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Germany’s government says two of its citizens have been detained in Turkey in another indication of the risk Germans currently face when traveling to the country.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman says the couple, who are of Turkish origin, were detained Sunday in Istanbul, AP reported.

Martin Schaefer told reporters Monday one person since been released, the other remains detained. German diplomats weren’t officially informed by Turkish authorities and Schaefer provided no details about the reasons for the detention. Several Germans currently face terrorism-related charges in Turkey, which Germany has protested as unfounded.

Referring to a travel warning issued Saturday by Turkey for Germany, citing increased right-wing and racist rhetoric before Germany’s Sept. 24 election, Schaefer said Berlin wouldn’t respond in kind because that would mean “allowing our travel advice to be abused for political purposes.”

Tasnim News Agency

