Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Home > News > Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech

Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech

Angela Merkel and EU President Donald Tusk
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Germany on Wednesday, April 5 took the European lead in cracking down against hate speech and fake news, threatening social media giants with fines of up to 50 million euros if they failed to remove offensive posts promptly, AFP reports.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved the tough measure after assessing that companies like Twitter and Facebook were not doing enough to erase content that ran afoul of German law.

“Hate crimes that are not effectively combatted and prosecuted pose a great danger to the peaceful cohesion of a free, open and democratic society,” said Merkel’s government in a statement.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM warns watchdog against coup talk

'Syrian refugees' striking at the platform of Budapest Keleti railway

Swiss municipality to pay $300k a year not to host 10 asylum seekers

Horror Film May ‘Destroy’ Buddhism, Activists Warn

Leave a Reply