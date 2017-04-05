Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech

PanARMENIAN.Net – Germany on Wednesday, April 5 took the European lead in cracking down against hate speech and fake news, threatening social media giants with fines of up to 50 million euros if they failed to remove offensive posts promptly, AFP reports.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved the tough measure after assessing that companies like Twitter and Facebook were not doing enough to erase content that ran afoul of German law.

“Hate crimes that are not effectively combatted and prosecuted pose a great danger to the peaceful cohesion of a free, open and democratic society,” said Merkel’s government in a statement.

Full story: panarmenian.net