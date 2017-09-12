Europe’s ‘Huge Black Market’ of Fake Passports Raises Terror Threat in Britain

Britain is now at even greater risk of further terrorist attacks in the wake of a ‘vibrant’ trade in forged and blank passports used by migrants attempting to gain entry to the country, a leading security expert has warned.

Dr. Anthony Glees, Professor of Politics at the University of Buckingham and the Director of its Center for Security and Intelligence Studies believes the growing tide of fake identification being used by people attempting to enter Britain and also Europe, including terrorists, could potentially result in more horrific incidents on our towns and cities.

“There is a very vibrant trade in blank and forged passports everywhere within the European Union. Just a few days ago we learned that, in the case of Britain, over the last three years, Border Agency officials picked out 6,500 forged passports being used by people coming into the UK. You can add a similar number to that of people who actually managed to achieve their goal,” Dr. Glees told Sputnik.

Sputnik International