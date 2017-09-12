Protective measures for women approved

A meeting of the national committee on women’s rights on Monday approved measures to protect women from sexual abuse and workplace harassment and an action plan to eradicate violence against women.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Narong Pipatanasai, was held to follow up on the progress of the four-year national strategy for women development (2017 to 2020). The resolutions will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

National News Bureau Of Thailand