BANGKOK — Thailand’s contestant in the Miss Universe pageant will wear a costume depicting a chase scene from the Ramakien at the contest this November, the pageant organization announced Monday.

“Mekhala Lor Kaew,” designed by by Prapakart Angsusing, will be worn by Miss Universe Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp Ehren on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English