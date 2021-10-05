Massage parlour boss nabbed after 6 years









The owner of an infamous massage parlour on Ratchadaphisek Road that was closed down over human trafficking violations was arrested in Bangkok Noi district on Monday after almost six years on the run.

Deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat, said Prasert “Kolak” Sukkhee, 63, was arrested for his involvement in the trafficking of minors at Nataree massage parlour, which authorities raided back in 2016.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST





