Thailand receives COVID-19 treatment cocktail units from Germany
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s prime minister on Monday received COVID-19 medicines from the German government, while voicing strong support for the Thai-German cooperation in public health, trade, and environmental protection.
German ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency Georg Schmidt, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and participated in the handout of 2,000 units of monoclonal antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19. The Casirivimab/Imdevimab cocktail is intended for the treatment of COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
