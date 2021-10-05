  • October 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand receives COVID-19…

Thailand receives COVID-19 treatment cocktail units from Germany

Thailand receives COVID-19 treatment cocktail units from Germany

AstraZeneca vaccine being moved to the temperature control room. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s prime minister on Monday received COVID-19 medicines from the German government, while voicing strong support for the Thai-German cooperation in public health, trade, and environmental protection.

German ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency Georg Schmidt, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and participated in the handout of 2,000 units of monoclonal antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19. The Casirivimab/Imdevimab cocktail is intended for the treatment of COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Hospitals in Nakhon Si Thammarat stop using China’s Lepu ATKs due to high error rate
South

Hospitals in Nakhon Si Thammarat stop using...

October 5, 2021
Daily New COVID Cases Drop below 10,000
News

Daily New COVID Cases Drop below 10,000

October 5, 2021
Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year
News

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners...

October 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.