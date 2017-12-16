Mystery Remains After Strange Death of Man Who Burst Into Flames in London

Police are still investigating the death of an elderly man who burst into flames in “unexplained” circumstances in a London street despite no accelerant being found on or near his body.

Detectives confirmed in a press release issued on December 14 they were still probing the mysterious death of a pensioner who appeared to burst into flames as he walked along a street near to his home in the north London borough of Haringey on September 17.

The victim has been named as John Nolan, a retired construction worker from County Mayo in Ireland, became engulfed in flames a short distance from his home despite the efforts of horrified members of the public who tried to douse them out.

Full story: sputniknews.com

