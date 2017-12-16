Saturday, December 16, 2017
Home > News > Mystery Remains After Strange Death of Man Who Burst Into Flames in London

Mystery Remains After Strange Death of Man Who Burst Into Flames in London

City of London Police car
TN News 0

Police are still investigating the death of an elderly man who burst into flames in “unexplained” circumstances in a London street despite no accelerant being found on or near his body.

Detectives confirmed in a press release issued on December 14 they were still probing the mysterious death of a pensioner who appeared to burst into flames as he walked along a street near to his home in the north London borough of Haringey on September 17.

The victim has been named as John Nolan, a retired construction worker from County Mayo in Ireland, became engulfed in flames a short distance from his home despite the efforts of horrified members of the public who tried to douse them out.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

‘Hunger Games’ salute used to protest coup d’etat in Thailand

Breaking News

Several provinces of Thailand prepare for flood

Influenza virus research laboratory

No sign of H3N2 virus found in Thailand

Leave a Reply