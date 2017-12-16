Thai Airways, Airbus ink Mou on opportunity assessment

BANGKOK, 16th December 2017 (NNT) – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and Airbus on Friday agreed to terms for the assessment of business opportunities in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak chaired the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understating (MoU) between the flag carrier airline of Thailand and the world’s leading aircraft manufacturer. Both parties agreed that they would look into the potential of the aviation maintenance business in the EEC.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand