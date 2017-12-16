Saturday, December 16, 2017
Home > News > Thai Airways, Airbus ink Mou on opportunity assessment

Thai Airways, Airbus ink Mou on opportunity assessment

Airbus A380-800 THAI Airways
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 16th December 2017 (NNT) – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and Airbus on Friday agreed to terms for the assessment of business opportunities in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak chaired the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understating (MoU) between the flag carrier airline of Thailand and the world’s leading aircraft manufacturer. Both parties agreed that they would look into the potential of the aviation maintenance business in the EEC.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai, Cambodian defence ministers meet at disputed temple

Breaking News

Thai Premier Calls Special Meeting, Says Protests Contained

Breaking News

Thaksin wins appellate review to sue Kaewsun

Leave a Reply