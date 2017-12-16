Saturday, December 16, 2017
Bangkok-Chiang Mai bullet train project set to cost B420bn

High speed train
Japan has concluded its study on the Bangkok-Chiang Mai Shinkansen-like bullet train construction, estimating investment costs to be as high as 420 billion baht and fares of just over 1,000 baht a trip.

Japan’s State Minister of Transport Takao Makino handed the report to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith on Thursday for the 670km bullet train running from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, estimating the project’s profitability and economic impact on surrounding areas, Nikkei Asian Review reported on its website yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

THODSAPOL HONGTONG
BANGKOK POST

