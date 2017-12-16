Sontirat: Upgrading Thailand’s IP watch list status a boost to the country’s image

The upgrading of Thailand’s intellectual property watch list status by the United States Trade Representative will boost the country’s image, trade and investment, Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said today (Dec 16).

The removal of Thailand from the priority watch list of intellectual property violation by the USTR will also contribute to the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy, which focuses on innovation- and technology-driven economy, Mr Sontirat said.

By Thai PBS