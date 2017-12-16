Saturday, December 16, 2017
Home > News > Sontirat: Upgrading Thailand’s IP watch list status a boost to the country’s image

Sontirat: Upgrading Thailand’s IP watch list status a boost to the country’s image

Fake Brands
TN News 0

The upgrading of Thailand’s intellectual property watch list status by the United States Trade Representative will boost the country’s image, trade and investment, Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said today (Dec 16).

The removal of Thailand from the priority watch list of intellectual property violation by the USTR will also contribute to the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy, which focuses on innovation- and technology-driven economy, Mr Sontirat said.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

World’s First Pot Mini Mall in Colorado

Motorbikes in Bangkok

Young motorcycle racers put to community service

Breaking News

Army officer suspected of human trafficking turns himself in to police custody

Leave a Reply