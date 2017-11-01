DSI makes largest counterfeit goods bust ever

BANGKOK, 1st November 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has seized over 40 million baht’s worth of smuggled or counterfeit goods in Bangkok’s Khlong Tom and Khlong San areas.

The haul included counterfeit glasses falsely branded with names such as Ray Ban, Gucci and Oakley as well as clothing and accessories branded Chanel, Hermes, Levis and Lacoste. The more than 210,000 items have been valued in excess of 40 million baht and were found in three storage warehouse facilities in Khlong Tom and Khlong San. Chinese national Ling Ju Zhu was apprehended along with the products.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand