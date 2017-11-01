Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Home > News > DSI makes largest counterfeit goods bust ever

DSI makes largest counterfeit goods bust ever

Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 1st November 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has seized over 40 million baht’s worth of smuggled or counterfeit goods in Bangkok’s Khlong Tom and Khlong San areas.

The haul included counterfeit glasses falsely branded with names such as Ray Ban, Gucci and Oakley as well as clothing and accessories branded Chanel, Hermes, Levis and Lacoste. The more than 210,000 items have been valued in excess of 40 million baht and were found in three storage warehouse facilities in Khlong Tom and Khlong San. Chinese national Ling Ju Zhu was apprehended along with the products.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Sk Hospital in Thailand

Hospitals charging for ‘free’ services

Google Nexus Android smartphone

AIS accidentally confirms “secret” operation to block mobile phone and internet service at temple

Breaking News

More rain expected in Southern and Northern Thailand

Leave a Reply