Foreign man injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon near Walking Street









An unidentified foreign man suffered at least two slash wounds from a sharp weapon this morning near Walking Street after what eyewitnesses called a physical confrontation between two foreign men.

The incident took place after 1:00 A.M. in a beer bar area located on a side soi off of Walking Street in South Pattaya.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers, tourist police, and Pattaya Police, the incident stemmed from a confrontation between two unidentified foreign men. The men began a verbal argument outside a series of beer bars on the street which escalated to a physical argument. The cause of the debate, according to eyewitnesses, was uncertain.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





