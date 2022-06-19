June 19, 2022

Foreign man injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon near Walking Street

6 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Walking Street in Pattaya at night. Photo: Wpcpey. CC BY-SA 4.0.




An unidentified foreign man suffered at least two slash wounds from a sharp weapon this morning near Walking Street after what eyewitnesses called a physical confrontation between two foreign men.

The incident took place after 1:00 A.M. in a beer bar area located on a side soi off of Walking Street in South Pattaya.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers, tourist police, and Pattaya Police, the incident stemmed from a confrontation between two unidentified foreign men. The men began a verbal argument outside a series of beer bars on the street which escalated to a physical argument. The cause of the debate, according to eyewitnesses, was uncertain.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Walking Street during daytime

Russian detained in Pattaya over death of transgender lover

4 days ago TN
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Parent sues Sri Racha teacher for the hospitalization of his 12-year-old daughter after making her do 60 squat jumps

2 weeks ago TN
Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Briton wanted on child porn charges arrested in Pattaya for extradition

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok back street, street, spoi

More than 6,000 packs of foreign cigarettes confiscated from foreign national in Bangkok

6 hours ago TN
Thai police at Ratchadamnoen PAD Protest

Anti-government protests continue in Bangkok

6 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Foreign man injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon near Walking Street

6 hours ago TN
Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

100+ people treated for symptoms possibly caused by cannabis in food and drink in Khon Kaen

13 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Google Says Thai Tourism Shows Clear Signs of Recovery

13 hours ago TN