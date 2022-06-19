Foreign man injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon near Walking Street
An unidentified foreign man suffered at least two slash wounds from a sharp weapon this morning near Walking Street after what eyewitnesses called a physical confrontation between two foreign men.
The incident took place after 1:00 A.M. in a beer bar area located on a side soi off of Walking Street in South Pattaya.
According to an eyewitness who spoke with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers, tourist police, and Pattaya Police, the incident stemmed from a confrontation between two unidentified foreign men. The men began a verbal argument outside a series of beer bars on the street which escalated to a physical argument. The cause of the debate, according to eyewitnesses, was uncertain.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News