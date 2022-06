Anti-government protesters gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument at around 5:15pm today (Sunday), before marching to the Din Daeng area.

Crowd control police are also on the move, to maintain order in the area, and are asking the protesters to stay on the footpaths.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

