June 15, 2022

Injuries reported during protests in Bangkok on Tuesday night

7 hours ago TN
Student protester hit by tear gas on 16 October protest at Ratchaprasong Intersection, Bangkok

Student protester hit by tear gas on 16 October protest at Ratchaprasong Intersection, Bangkok. Photo: Milktea2020. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Some members of the media, police and protesters suffered minor injuries in clashes between police and hard core anti-government protesters at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection last night (Tuesday), following resumption of clashes over the past weekend after several months of hiatus.

The protesters, mostly motorcycle-riding youths, have clashed with police at the intersection since last Saturday, when protesters, including some from the hard core Talugas group, held a protest march from the Democracy Monument to the Victory Monument to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Many test positive for illicit drug use in another raid on pub in Bangkok

3 days ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Drugs, underage patrons found in police raid on illegal pub in Bangkok

4 days ago TN
Samut Prakan

Man arrested for allegedly raping three women in Samut Prakan

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

TM 6 arrival and departure card Thai Immigration

TM 6 immigration forms shelved for now at Thai airports

7 hours ago TN
Cannabis-Marijuana food

Cannabis Soup Causes Severe Allergy to Woman

7 hours ago TN
Student protester hit by tear gas on 16 October protest at Ratchaprasong Intersection, Bangkok

Injuries reported during protests in Bangkok on Tuesday night

7 hours ago TN
Phuket Light Rail Project. Electric bus, tram

Phuket to Hold Public Hearing on New Transportation System

7 hours ago TN
Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha

Prayut Visits Sakon Nakhon

8 hours ago TN