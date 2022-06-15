Injuries reported during protests in Bangkok on Tuesday night









Some members of the media, police and protesters suffered minor injuries in clashes between police and hard core anti-government protesters at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection last night (Tuesday), following resumption of clashes over the past weekend after several months of hiatus.

The protesters, mostly motorcycle-riding youths, have clashed with police at the intersection since last Saturday, when protesters, including some from the hard core Talugas group, held a protest march from the Democracy Monument to the Victory Monument to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

By Thai PBS World

