Injuries reported during protests in Bangkok on Tuesday night
Some members of the media, police and protesters suffered minor injuries in clashes between police and hard core anti-government protesters at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection last night (Tuesday), following resumption of clashes over the past weekend after several months of hiatus.
The protesters, mostly motorcycle-riding youths, have clashed with police at the intersection since last Saturday, when protesters, including some from the hard core Talugas group, held a protest march from the Democracy Monument to the Victory Monument to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
By Thai PBS World
