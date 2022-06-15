Phuket to Hold Public Hearing on New Transportation System









BANGKOK (NNT) – A public hearing will be held in Phuket province to decide on a new public transportation system.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) will hold the hearing to decide whether a tram system or an automated rapid transit (ART) bus system will be used in the island province. Local residents will be provided information on the two systems, including projections for fares, during the survey period running from June 15-21.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





