Phuket to Hold Public Hearing on New Transportation System
BANGKOK (NNT) – A public hearing will be held in Phuket province to decide on a new public transportation system.
According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) will hold the hearing to decide whether a tram system or an automated rapid transit (ART) bus system will be used in the island province. Local residents will be provided information on the two systems, including projections for fares, during the survey period running from June 15-21.
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
