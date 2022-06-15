June 15, 2022

Phuket to Hold Public Hearing on New Transportation System

7 hours ago TN
Phuket Light Rail Project. Electric bus, tram

Phuket Light Rail Project. Photo: Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A public hearing will be held in Phuket province to decide on a new public transportation system.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) will hold the hearing to decide whether a tram system or an automated rapid transit (ART) bus system will be used in the island province. Local residents will be provided information on the two systems, including projections for fares, during the survey period running from June 15-21.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

Leave a Reply

