Phuket ‘Smart Bus’ service resumes on Monday to help promote tourism









After being suspended for about a year due to the pandemic, the Phuket “Smart Bus” will resume normal operations on Monday for foreign tourists and local commuters.

The company said it will charge passengers 100 baht for the entire 56km coastal route, from Phuket international airport, via several famous beaches like Choeng Talay, Bang Tao, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Sai Yuan and Rawai, as well as Phuket Fantasy, terminating in the centre of town.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





