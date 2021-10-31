October 31, 2021

Phuket ‘Smart Bus’ service resumes on Monday to help promote tourism

5 hours ago TN
Phuket Smart Bus

Phuket Smart Bus. Photo: phuketsmartbus.com




After being suspended for about a year due to the pandemic, the Phuket “Smart Bus” will resume normal operations on Monday for foreign tourists and local commuters.

The company said it will charge passengers 100 baht for the entire 56km coastal route, from Phuket international airport, via several famous beaches like Choeng Talay, Bang Tao, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Sai Yuan and Rawai, as well as Phuket Fantasy, terminating in the centre of town.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

