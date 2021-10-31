Thailand open to 17 more countries on November 1
The Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced Thailand is to admit visitors from 17 more countries without quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and have evidence of pre-flight negative Covid-19 test results from Nov 1, increasing the number to 63.
The announcement was signed by Thani Thongphakdi, the ministry’s permanent secretary.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
