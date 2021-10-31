October 31, 2021

Thai economy shows improvement in September

6 hours ago TN
Thai baht coins

Thai baht coins. Image Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s economy in September has seen continued growth, with the return of economic activities. The Bank of Thailand has stated however that the overall economy in Q3 felt the impact of the COVID-19 surge and corresponding restrictions.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has revealed the national economic performance measurement for September 2021, which saw improved performance from the previous month following the relaxation of lockdown measures.

Ms. Chayawadee Chai-anant, Senior Director of the BOT’s Economic and Policy Department, said the relaxation of lockdown measures led to the recovery of consumption and investment in the private sector.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

