October 30, 2021

Microsoft beats Apple as world’s most valuable company

3 seconds ago TN
Microsoft CES 2009

Microsoft booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2009. Photo: Ben Franske.




Apple has lost its crown as the globe’s most valuable public company to Microsoft this week after the iPhone-making giant’s shares dropped 2%.

Apple’s shares fell 1.8% on Friday, ending the trading session at $149.80 apiece. The company’s market capitalization dropped to $2.48 trillion. Microsoft shares, however, showed 2.2% gains, reaching a record high of $331.62 per share, which propelled its market capitalization to roughly $2.49 trillion.

Despite posting relatively strong earnings for its fourth fiscal 2021 quarter this week, Apple sales still plunged some $6 billion in the reporting period amid persistent supply chain problems. The company said it took in revenue of $83.4 billion, a 29% increase year-over-year, but this earnings number came in below Wall Street expectations of $84.85 billion, which led to the drop in share prices. The company’s CEO Tim Cook told CNBC the impact from supply chain constraints may continue to plague Apple during the upcoming holiday sales.

Full story: rt.com

RT

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company’s New Name Will be ‘Meta’

2 days ago TN
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg claims Facebook is victim of ‘coordinated media effort’ to tarnish its image with leaked documents

4 days ago TN
Stone Mountain in Georgia, USA

Big Tech data centers warned for their usage of water in Oregon

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Microsoft CES 2009

Microsoft beats Apple as world’s most valuable company

3 seconds ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India

Is China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black

3 mins ago TN
Street in Kamala Beach, Phuket

Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach in Kamala

8 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Bangkok allows alcohol in restaurants only until 9pm

39 mins ago TN
Pattani Provincial Central Mosque

Former village head shot dead in Pattani

4 hours ago TN