Google, Microsoft, & Qualcomm: Tech Giants Among Top Donors to Joe Biden’s Inaugural Committee





Although the upcoming 20 January inauguration ceremony is expected to be significantly smaller in scale due to the pandemic, the Biden campaign sent out fundraiser packages to potential donors offering them exclusive options for attending the event. The top package offers a person or a company to be named a chair of the inaugural events.

The Biden Inaugural Committee has published the list of its top donors, who contributed over $200 dollars to the organisations of the ceremony and related events, revealing that several giants of American business were among the major contributors.

The lengthy list, mostly consisting of private donors, also included tech giants Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm; one of the biggest service providers in the US – Verizon, Comcast, and Charter Communications; aviation and defence industry giant, Boeing; several unions, including the American Federation of Teachers COPE and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The list also included the investment company Capital Group and two healthcare industry companies – insurance firm Anthem and tech company Masimo Corporation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Tim Korso

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



