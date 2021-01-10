January 10, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Google, Microsoft, & Qualcomm: Tech Giants Among Top Donors to Joe Biden’s Inaugural Committee

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa

Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Although the upcoming 20 January inauguration ceremony is expected to be significantly smaller in scale due to the pandemic, the Biden campaign sent out fundraiser packages to potential donors offering them exclusive options for attending the event. The top package offers a person or a company to be named a chair of the inaugural events.

The Biden Inaugural Committee has published the list of its top donors, who contributed over $200 dollars to the organisations of the ceremony and related events, revealing that several giants of American business were among the major contributors.

The lengthy list, mostly consisting of private donors, also included tech giants Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm; one of the biggest service providers in the US – Verizon, Comcast, and Charter Communications; aviation and defence industry giant, Boeing; several unions, including the American Federation of Teachers COPE and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The list also included the investment company Capital Group and two healthcare industry companies – insurance firm Anthem and tech company Masimo Corporation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Tim Korso
Sputnik International

Google, Microsoft, & Qualcomm: Tech Giants Among Top Donors to Joe Biden's Inaugural Committee 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Appeal for urgent blood donations as Thai hospitals run critically low

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

245 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 224 local

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders help to be sent to flood victims in 4 southern provinces

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Appeal for urgent blood donations as Thai hospitals run critically low

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok continues screening measures for inter-provincial travel

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Turkey aiming to turn new chapter with EU: Top diplomat

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pinterest cracks down on ‘hateful’ pro-Trump content in latest Big Tech purge of US president

5 hours ago TN

About Thailand News

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.