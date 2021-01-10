Prayut orders help to be sent to flood victims in 4 southern provinces

Prayut orders help to be sent to flood victims in 4 southern provinces1 min read
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the flooding in the country’s four southern provinces and has ordered manpower and materials to be rushed to the area.
Government deputy spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said today that troops, officials from the Interior Ministry and other agencies will also help to evacuate people from hard-hit areas and speed up the discharge of flood water into the sea.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World