January 10, 2021

Prayut orders help to be sent to flood victims in 4 southern provinces

Floods in Wang Tako, Lang Suan District, Chumphon

Floods in Wang Tako, Lang Suan District, Chumphon. Photo: Mozhar. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the flooding in the country’s four southern provinces and has ordered manpower and materials to be rushed to the area.

Government deputy spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said today that troops, officials from the Interior Ministry and other agencies will also help to evacuate people from hard-hit areas and speed up the discharge of flood water into the sea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

