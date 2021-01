The Chonburi Public Health Department announced 49 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Chonburi this afternoon, the majority in Si Racha.

Si Racha has been the main focus of Public Health Officials for nearly a week now after a cluster from a bar and brewery called the 90 bar has grown to infect over thirty people.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

