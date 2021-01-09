January 9, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Mozilla says ‘deplatforming’ Trump isn’t enough, wants to shield internet from ‘bad actors’ as users uninstall Firefox in disgust

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Firefox open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation

Firefox open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation. Image: Mozilla Corporation.


Mozilla, developer of the Firefox internet browser, has argued that more must be done to keep Donald Trump and other “bad actors” out of cyberspace, prompting many to vow to never use the group’s services again.

In a blog post titled ‘We need more than deplatforming’, the open-source software community said that Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump from its platform didn’t go far enough in weeding out “hate” on the internet. While blaming Trump for the “siege and take-over” of the US Capitol on January 6, the non-profit tech group argued that “white supremacy is about more than any one personality.”

“We need solutions that don’t start after untold damage has been done.Changing these dangerous dynamics requires more than just the temporary silencing or permanent removal of bad actors from social media platforms,” Mozilla wrote.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Mozilla says 'deplatforming' Trump isn't enough, wants to shield internet from 'bad actors' as users uninstall Firefox in disgust 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Parler suspended from Google Play Store, faces imminent ban from Apple App Store

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

From Twitterverse to Twitter Jail as Donald Trump Booted From Social Media Giant

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Xiaomi relaunches Android 11 update for Mi A3

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Mozilla says ‘deplatforming’ Trump isn’t enough, wants to shield internet from ‘bad actors’ as users uninstall Firefox in disgust

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Parler suspended from Google Play Store, faces imminent ban from Apple App Store

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

From Twitterverse to Twitter Jail as Donald Trump Booted From Social Media Giant

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

212 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 187 local

7 hours ago TN