From Twitterverse to Twitter Jail as Donald Trump Booted From Social Media Giant

Campaigning on Twitter: microblogging site twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump's account

Campaigning on Twitter: microblogging site twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump's account. Image: Screen capture twitter.


After Donald Trump was accused by Democrats of ‘inciting’ his supporters to violently breach the US Capitol on 6 January, Twitter took the major step on Friday of permanently banning the President’s @realdonaldtrump account, with the POTUS slamming the micro-blogging site for conspiring with his political opponents.

Donald Trump has enjoyed a rocky, love-hate relationship with Twitter, since he embarked upon his presidency on 20 January 2017, when he was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

Since joining the microblogging and social networking service in 2009, Trump is estimated to have delivered over 59,553 tweets or retweets and accumulated over 88 million followers, according to the social analytics company Social Blade.

