November 9, 2020

Twitter, Facebook Remove Trump Supporters from Their Platforms

Social media apps

Social media apps. Photo: Pixelkult (Pixabay).


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Social media giants are purging Donald Trump supporters from their websites citing concerns over ‘violent’ protests against alleged electoral fraud.

Facebook banned the ‘Stop the Steal’ group on Thursday after it amassed more than 350,000 members and planned demonstrations across the United States.

Meanwhile Twitter slapped warnings on Fox News clips of Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham after they made the case that allegations of election rigging by the President should be adjudicated by courts.

‘Stop the Steal’ had a soaring membership when Mark Zuckerberg’s staffers moved in to wipe it out, citing ‘worrying calls for violence from some members.’

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

