Army chief dismisses chance of another military coup as “negative probability”1 min read
Army Commander-in-Chief General Narongphan Chitkaewtae has dismissed the chance of a military coup in Thailand as a “minus” possibility, saying that he believes the country will weather the current political storm and that political conflict must be solved using political means.
He added, however, that the military will have to support the police in the performance of their duty, to maintain peace and order, in the wake of the anti-establishment protest yesterday, to prevent any provocation of violence.
By Thai PBS World