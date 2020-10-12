No more coups in Thailand? Only one man has the answer

No more coups in Thailand? Only one man has the answer1 min read
The “coup question” is raised by the Thai press almost every time a new Army chief takes over.
Indeed, nearly every Royal Thai Army chief in recent history has at some point been asked: “Will there be another coup?”, “Can you confirm there will be no coup during your tenure?” and “What is your response to coup rumours?”
These questions are raised every time there are signs of political confrontation, turmoil or civil disorder.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World