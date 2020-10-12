October 12, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut Warns People of Incoming Storms

1 min read
37 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned people to follow up the movements of incoming storms and suspend trips at this moment to protect themselves.

Forwarding the warning, Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister would like people to be aware of the new storms that the Meteorological Department was reporting. He already ordered relevant organizations to prepare themselves to cope with the impacts.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Prayut Warns People of Incoming Storms 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Transport Minister orders signals and barriers installed at all railway crossings

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Girl, 2, among 5 COVID-19 infected returnees on Monday

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

No more coups in Thailand? Only one man has the answer

30 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Transport Minister orders signals and barriers installed at all railway crossings

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Girl, 2, among 5 COVID-19 infected returnees on Monday

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

No more coups in Thailand? Only one man has the answer

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Warns People of Incoming Storms

37 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close