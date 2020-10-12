Prayut Warns People of Incoming Storms

Prayut Warns People of Incoming Storms1 min read
BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned people to follow up the movements of incoming storms and suspend trips at this moment to protect themselves.
Forwarding the warning, Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister would like people to be aware of the new storms that the Meteorological Department was reporting. He already ordered relevant organizations to prepare themselves to cope with the impacts.
