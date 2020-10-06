Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok, many provinces October 7-9

Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok, many provinces October 7-91 min read
Heavy rain is likely to pound the lower Northeast, the East, the Central Plains, greater Bangkok and the South from Oct 7-9, the Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.
The department said an active low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea is likely to turn into a depression on Tuesday. It is expected to make landfall in southern Vietnam on Wednesday before moving westwards to the upper Gulf of Thailand.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS