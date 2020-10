Heavy rain in Pattaya and Banglamung early this morning caused flooding on many Pattaya and Banglamung roads. The heavy rain hit around 3:00 AM and lasted for about three hours.

Water found on road surfaces ranged from about 10 centimeters to over 80 centimeters high.

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

