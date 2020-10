Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has acknowledged having been infected with the coronavirus but said he is now fully recovered.

“I was discharged from the hospital more than 20 days ago. I am fine now,” he told BBC Thai and denied reports that other people close to him had been infected.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

