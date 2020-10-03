Homemade BOMB found on train in Germany’s Cologne, police to investigate whether it’s terrorism-linked





Police in the German city of Cologne have reportedly opened an investigation after an improvised explosive device was found on a regional train overnight during a routine cleaning procedure.

A cleaner from Cologne’s Deutzerfeld train depot stumbled upon the homemade bomb hidden inside a box in one of the regional train’s compartments on Friday night, according to local media. The improvised explosive device was found in a wagon of a train that arrived in the city from the neighboring town of Gummersbach, located some 50 kilometers away from Cologne, earlier that day.

The police and a mine clearing crew who immediately arrived on the scene described the bomb as an “unconventional explosive device.” The IED consisted of a fuse tied to fireworks and black powder containers as well as filled nails and screws. The police special forces unit managed to defuse it on site and no one was injured in the incident.

Full story: rt.com

RT

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



