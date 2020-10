BANGKOK, Oct 3 (TNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered Thai embassies and consulates-general worldwide to prepare for issuing visas for long-stay visitors.

Natapanu Noppakhun, deputy spokesman of the ministry, said Special Tourist Visa (STV) would be issued for the foreigners who passed COVID-19 control measures and planned long stays in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

