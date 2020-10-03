Medical Hub Board to propose 4 destinations for medical tourists





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Medical Hub Board is to propose that the government allow direct international flights to quarantine spa and resort locations in facilitation of medical tourists, adding to Special Tourist VISA (STV) visitors being allowed into the country to stimulate its economy.

The most recent meeting of the board chaired by the Minister of Public Health, Anuthin Chanweerakul, invited Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Rachakijprakarn and other relevant agencies to discuss the proposal. The meeting agreed to suggest Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai and U-Tapao airports as additional direct destinations for medical tourists, after Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports in Bangkok. They are to present the idea to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

