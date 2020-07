PHUKET: Officers at Immigration Division Region 6 have arrested a Cameroon man working as a coach at a football academy on the island for two-years overstay.

The arrest was made during an ongoing campaign investigating foreigners in Phuket for possible overstay and other breaches of immigration laws.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

