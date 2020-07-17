July 17, 2020

COVID-19: Foreigners can apply for visa extension after July 31

38 mins ago TN
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Foreign visitors still stranded in the kingdom by the Covid-19 pandemic will be allowed to apply for an extended short stay after their visas expire on July 31, the Immigration Bureau chief said on Friday.

Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said foreign tourists who were unable to leave Thailand would be able to apply to stay during a specified period, or they would face legal action and be blacklisted.

