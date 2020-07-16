Prayut visits Sisaket, follows up economic development





SISAKET (NNT) – The Prime Minister has made his first official trip since the COVID-19 outbreak to Sisaket province, observing the adaptation of people’s lives to the New Normal as well as following up on local economic projects.

His first stop in the province was at Tubtim Durian Garden which has implemented comprehensive agriculture practices.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

